Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $177.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.64 and its 200 day moving average is $170.10.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

