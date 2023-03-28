Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases New Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

AMP opened at $298.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.65. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

