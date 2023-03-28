Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 1,700 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Shares of HD opened at $281.27 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $285.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

