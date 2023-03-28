Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Trading Down 0.5 %

Amgen stock opened at $236.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

