Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IDHQ opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $112.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

