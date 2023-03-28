Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $228,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

NYSE:A opened at $133.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.18. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

