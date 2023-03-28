4,368 Shares in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Bought by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $620,000. LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GSST stock opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.69.

About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.