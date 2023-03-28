9,175 Shares in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER) Bought by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HGER. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 92.8% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $365,000.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HGER opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Profile

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

