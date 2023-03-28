Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in NU in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.
NU Stock Performance
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NU Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
Featured Stories
