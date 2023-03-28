Delta Investment Management LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $236.76 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.51. The stock has a market cap of $126.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

