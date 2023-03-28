Delta Investment Management LLC Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

NYSE:DIS opened at $95.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

