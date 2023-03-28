Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,381 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDBC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 794.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 166,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

PDBC opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

