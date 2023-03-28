Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 37,722 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $874,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa stock opened at $221.81 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.50 and a 200 day moving average of $209.31.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.