Keeler THomas Management LLC Cuts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Keeler THomas Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 2.4% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $236.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $126.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.39 and a 200-day moving average of $254.51. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

