First United Bank & Trust Sells 323 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First United Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,026,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,347,000 after buying an additional 2,111,477 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,162,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,461,000 after buying an additional 265,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,866,000 after buying an additional 1,441,584 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $106.93 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.73 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.16.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

