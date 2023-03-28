Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires Shares of 1,055 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total transaction of $2,210,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,917.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $193,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,846.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total value of $2,210,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,917.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,400 shares of company stock valued at $46,738,853 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.55.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $218.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.85. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Stories

