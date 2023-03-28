3,878 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 660.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after buying an additional 1,193,800 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Sysco by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,437,000 after buying an additional 1,111,654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after buying an additional 953,110 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,165,000 after acquiring an additional 803,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

Sysco Trading Up 1.9 %

SYY opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average is $78.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

