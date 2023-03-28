Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.4% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $106.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.73 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.16.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

