Mask Network Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Mask Network has a market cap of $429.05 million and $175.19 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for $5.63 or 0.00020775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mask Network

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,150,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

