ASD Price Reaches $0.0456 (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, ASD has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0456 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $30.14 million and $4.01 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00029892 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017995 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00202242 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,088.48 or 0.99883200 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04718792 USD and is down -4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,120,266.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.