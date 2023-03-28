NYM (NYM) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.02 Million

NYM (NYM) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One NYM token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NYM has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NYM has a total market cap of $77.04 million and $1.02 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NYM Token Profile

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 393,939,569.464319 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.23834679 USD and is down -3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $940,467.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

