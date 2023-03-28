KeyCorp Weighs in on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report issued on Sunday, March 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZWS. Robert W. Baird cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,573 shares of company stock valued at $633,483. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,426 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,273,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,866,000 after acquiring an additional 341,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,530,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,507,000 after buying an additional 413,728 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,483,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,268,000 after buying an additional 3,580,190 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

