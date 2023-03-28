Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) & Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Financial Comparison

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $106.85 million 4.60 $29.78 million $0.60 15.00 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $1.39 billion 1.19 -$87.17 million ($0.97) -13.51

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ares Commercial Real Estate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Commercial Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

46.6% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 220.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ares Commercial Real Estate and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 2 3 0 2.60 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 2 6 0 0 1.75

Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus price target of $13.14, indicating a potential upside of 46.03%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus price target of $18.38, indicating a potential upside of 40.27%. Given Ares Commercial Real Estate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ares Commercial Real Estate is more favorable than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 27.88% 10.41% 2.98% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -6.26% -2.77% -1.39%

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington. The company was founded by Jon E. Bortz on October 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

