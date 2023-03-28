Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.34. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.