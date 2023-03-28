LM Funding America (LMFA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th.

LM Funding America Trading Down 7.8 %

LM Funding America stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. LM Funding America has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.19.

Institutional Trading of LM Funding America

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.36% of LM Funding America as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc is a technology-based specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of funding to nonprofit community associations. It also focuses on business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each association’s financial needs, and cryptocurrency mining through its subsidiary.

