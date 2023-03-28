Nuvve (NVVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVEGet Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th.

Nuvve stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.81. Nuvve has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVVE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuvve by 30.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 68,760 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuvve by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuvve by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvve by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Nuvve from $11.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

