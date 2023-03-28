ABVC BioPharma (ABVC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th.

ABVC BioPharma stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. ABVC BioPharma has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.13.

Featured Stories

ABVC BioPharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of new drugs and medical devices. The firm’s product pipeline includes ABV-1501, which is a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer, ABV-1504, which is a botanical reuptake inhibitor that targets norepinephrine, ABV-1505 for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, ABV-1702 to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, ABV-1703 for Pancreatic Cancer, ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients, ABV-1701, which is a vitreous substitute for vitrectomy, ABV-2001, and ABV-2002.

