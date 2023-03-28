Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th.

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $9.35.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,544,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 4,972.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 181,978 shares in the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.