Analyzing Edible Garden (EDBL) & The Competition

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Edible Garden to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Edible Garden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Edible Garden shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Edible Garden and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00 Edible Garden Competitors 95 168 483 23 2.56

Profitability

Edible Garden presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 201.72%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 50.98%. Given Edible Garden’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Edible Garden and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden -107.71% N/A -172.89% Edible Garden Competitors -356.59% -27.34% -17.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edible Garden and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden $11.55 million -$12.45 million -0.04 Edible Garden Competitors $1.66 billion $35.87 million 0.63

Edible Garden’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Edible Garden. Edible Garden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Edible Garden beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

