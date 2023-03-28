Columbia Care (CCHWF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th.

Columbia Care Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHWF opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. Columbia Care has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cowen downgraded Columbia Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.10 to $1.15 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Columbia Care Company Profile

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

