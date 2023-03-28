Biocept (BIOC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th.
BIOC opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. Biocept has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.01.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.
Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.
