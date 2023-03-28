Sachem Capital (SACH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th.
Sachem Capital Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Sachem Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sachem Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sachem Capital
Sachem Capital Company Profile
Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sachem Capital (SACH)
- Smartsheet Can Bolster Workflow Ecosystems and Your Portfolio
- Interactive Brokers: A Better Bet Than Schwab Post-SVB?
- 3 Cash-Rich Companies That Buy-and-Hold Investors Can Love
- 3 Small Financial Software Makers Showing Strong Chart Action
- Bullish News May Push Vertex Pharmaceuticals Above 52-Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.