Sachem Capital (SACH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th.

Sachem Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Sachem Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sachem Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after buying an additional 904,782 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 353,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 282,901 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

