Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th.

Enveric Biosciences Price Performance

ENVB stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Enveric Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Enveric Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83,938 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 135,474 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

