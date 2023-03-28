AmpliTech Group (AMPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th.

AmpliTech Group Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMPG opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 9.22. AmpliTech Group has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmpliTech Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AmpliTech Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AmpliTech Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of radio frequency components. It offers signal processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications. Its products include amplifiers, passive components, mechanical drawings, monolithic microwave integrated circuit, and 5G.

