Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Announces Earnings Results

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 84.58% and a negative return on equity of 156.21%. Augmedix updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Augmedix Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGX opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. Augmedix has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Augmedix in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Augmedix

About Augmedix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Augmedix by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Augmedix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Augmedix by 577.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

