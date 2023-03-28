Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Announces Earnings Results

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 84.58% and a negative return on equity of 156.21%. Augmedix updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Augmedix Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGX opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. Augmedix has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Augmedix in a report on Thursday, December 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Augmedix
About Augmedix
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Augmedix (AUGX)
- Smartsheet Can Bolster Workflow Ecosystems and Your Portfolio
- Interactive Brokers: A Better Bet Than Schwab Post-SVB?
- 3 Cash-Rich Companies That Buy-and-Hold Investors Can Love
- 3 Small Financial Software Makers Showing Strong Chart Action
- Bullish News May Push Vertex Pharmaceuticals Above 52-Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.