Forte Biosciences (FBRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 227,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 186,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.

