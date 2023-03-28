Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,296 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $232.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.45. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

