Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 82 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

PG stock opened at $145.95 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $344.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.97.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.