Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

American Express Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $163.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

