Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,358 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,912 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,263,283,000 after purchasing an additional 245,841 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,546,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,261,000 after purchasing an additional 754,071 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,191,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,926,000 after purchasing an additional 97,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,288,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,624,000 after purchasing an additional 760,101 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE TD opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average of $64.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

