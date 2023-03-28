Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 115.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.2 %

PHM opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.