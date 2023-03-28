The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,956 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

