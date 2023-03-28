Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

