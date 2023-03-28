Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 366 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 34,315 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day moving average is $112.04.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

