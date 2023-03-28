Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,264 Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 291.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,295,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 229.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,332,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 928,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 29.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,741,000 after buying an additional 598,745 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.87. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $28.46.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 89.75%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

