Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Clorox by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Clorox Trading Up 0.2 %

CLX opened at $157.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $160.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.86%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

