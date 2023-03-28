Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 535 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.39.
NYSE:SHW opened at $213.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
