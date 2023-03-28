Western Financial Corp CA Takes $34.78 Million Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 710,350 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,779,000. Enterprise Financial Services comprises about 22.5% of Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lyne Andrich bought 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $125,113.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lyne Andrich bought 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $125,113.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,220,976 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $173.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.80%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

