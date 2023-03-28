91,206 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 91,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,000. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 2.4% of Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 417,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after buying an additional 192,835 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 706,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,187,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.4 %

WFC stock opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $53.30. The company has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

