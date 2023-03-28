Western Financial Corp CA Invests $1.81 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Western Financial Corp CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

